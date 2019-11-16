Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man arrested after triple stabbing

16th Nov 2019 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A man has been charged and a hunting knife seized after three people were stabbed in Goulburn on Friday night.

Police found a 29-year-old man with cuts to his head after they were called to a house in Goulburn.

A 57-year-old man at the house had been stabbed in the stomach, NSW Police said. At a nearby property, police said they found a 17-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man who had also both been stabbed.

A man has been charged and a hunting knife seized after three people were stabbed in Goulburn on Friday night.
A man has been charged and a hunting knife seized after three people were stabbed in Goulburn on Friday night.


Police said the 29-year-old man tried to escape custody when they bought him to the Goulburn police station.

A hunting knife has been seized by police for forensic testing. They have charged the 29-year-old with two counts of reckless wounding, wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and resisting police.

Police continue to investigate the incident, while the 29-year-old man has been refused bail to appear in the Goulburn Local Court on Sunday.

More Stories

arrests crime editors picks injuries stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Year of change: All the stats and facts

        premium_icon Year of change: All the stats and facts

        News COUNCILLORS’ expenses, complaints and the state of the region were revealed in the Gladstone Regional Council’s latest annual report.

        Tayla’s vision to help other sick children

        premium_icon Tayla’s vision to help other sick children

        News Despite having to have brain surgery herself, Tayla Weir is more interested in...

        Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

        premium_icon Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

        News A GLADSTONE man’s plan to stay out of jail was foiled after he gave officers his...

        SALE: Salvos store going half price

        premium_icon SALE: Salvos store going half price

        News The Gladstone Salvation Army store will have a 50 per cent off sale next week.