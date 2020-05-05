Menu
Police arrested a man after he assaulted a taxi driver early Monday morning
Man arrested after punching taxi driver in the face

Eilish Massie
5th May 2020 9:39 AM
A SOUTH Gladstone man has been charged with assault and fair evasion after he refused to pay a cab fare and punched a taxi driver in the face on Monday morning.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the man, 29, had travelled from South Gladstone to New Auckland when he refused to pay and assaulted the taxi driver.

He said the alleged assault occurred at 2.15am.

Police arrived at the New Auckland address where they located the man and arrested him.

The man is expected to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on June 2.

