A 35-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged glassing at Mount Morgan on Friday night.
News

Man arrested after brutal alleged glassing attack

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Aug 2020 10:09 AM
A MAN has been arrested following an alleged glassing incident at Mount Morgan on Friday night.

Police were called to Crown St shortly after 7pm following a report a man had a glass smashed in his face.

The alleged offender fled the scene and a police search got underway.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 35-year-old man was arrested at Coronation Dr, Mount Morgan, about 8.20pm on Friday.

He was taken into custody.

As of Sunday morning, no charges had been laid.

The 20-year-old victim, who sustained facial injuries, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

A police spokesman said the incident unfolded after a man allegedly approached a Crown St residence and made noise to attract attention.

He said when the victim opened a door at the house he was allegedly pushed and struck once to the face with a glass, causing him to fall to the ground.

The alleged offender has then allegedly gone inside the house and caused damage to recording equipment before fleeing.

 

