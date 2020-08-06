Menu
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly driving car into tavern

by Brianna Morris-Grant and Kyle Wisniewski
6th Aug 2020 12:38 PM
POLICE have arrested the man who allegedly drove his car into the front doors of Robina Pavilion on Wednesday night.

A Queensland Police spokesperson told The Bulletin the man was reportedly asked to leave the tavern at 8.20pm before getting in a scuffle with another man outside the venue.

The man then reversed his car into the Robina Pavilion and fled.

A man in his late 20s was arrested a short time later at a nearby 7-Eleven and was taken to Gold Coast University hospital with minor injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid over the incident at this stage.

Witnesses reported the car narrowly missed two staff members but no one inside the tavern was injured in the incident.

Originally published as Man arrested after allegedly driving car into tavern

