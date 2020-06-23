Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two children were allegedly riding quad bikes at a Condon park last week when a man emerged from his home with a bat.
Two children were allegedly riding quad bikes at a Condon park last week when a man emerged from his home with a bat.
Crime

Man armed with bat confronts kids on quad bikes

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating an incident at a Condon park where a man brandished a bat at two children after he watched them allegedly tear up grass on a quad bike.

Kirwan Police were called to the park last week where tensions rose between the boys' parents and the man who reportedly tried to take matters into his own hands.

The boys, aged 10, were allegedly riding quad bikes around an oval on Thursday and damaging the grass.

The man reportedly emerged from his nearby home armed with a bat and walked towards to the children.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jason Brosnan said the man reached out grabbed one of the boys' shoulders.

He did not use the bat in the incident.

Snr-Sgt Brosnan said things became heated when more people arrived, but crews quickly dispersed the crowd.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit were investigating the incident.

Neither the children nor the man have been charged.

Originally published as Man armed with bat confronts kids on quads

More Stories

Show More
bat crime quad bikes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone’s stories will continue – in print and online

        Gladstone’s stories will continue – in print and online

        News Stories about the Gladstone region are too important not to be told.

        IN COURT: 27 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 27 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June 23.

        ‘Outrageous': Council vacancy rule change slammed

        premium_icon ‘Outrageous': Council vacancy rule change slammed

        News BEFORE last week, the path for the runner-up in the Gladstone mayoral race to...

        FLASHBACK: Gladstone’s sports superstars

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Gladstone’s sports superstars

        News We take a look back at some of the town’s sporting achievements over the last few...