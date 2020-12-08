Man argues alleged offending timeline was not possible

A Gladstone man applied for bail arguing the proposed timelines were impossible.

A 27-year-old man charged with violence offences and a drink-driving offence on the same day has argued the timelines proposed by the prosecution are not possible.

The Gladstone man applied for bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 30.

He faces seven charges including drink-driving, threatening violence, contravening a domestic violence order, possessing dangerous drugs and wilful damage.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court the man was alleged to have committed a domestic violence offence on November 6 at Clinton.

He said the witness had first told police the man had been at the residence at 5.55pm.

He said the accused was picked up by police at Calliope for alleged drink driving at 6pm – about 20km away.

Mr Pepito said the witness then changed her statement in a sworn affidavit on November 26 and said the accused was at the residence between 5pm and 5.30pm.

“We are dealing with a location 20km from where my client was intercepted,” Mr Pepito said.

He said it was also alleged his client had a knife, but on intercept there was no search of the vehicle for a knife.

Mr Pepito said if given bail his client could reside in the Boyne Valley, have no contact with the witness and remain out of Gladstone.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Griffith told the court there was “ample time” for the man to drive from Gladstone to Calliope in the alleged time frames.

She said police had evidence of Facebook messages in respect to the man allegedly slashing the tyres of a vehicle on the night in question.

Sgt Griffith said the prosecution had evidence beyond just the witness statement.

The man’s bail was refused and his matters were adjourned to December 9.

