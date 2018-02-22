Man and woman each facing 34 animal mistreatment charges

RSPCA Rockhampton region inspector Clare Gordon told The Observer the alleged breaches in duty of care were realised on June 10, 2016 at the Calliope River Rest Area (a 48-hour camping ground).

A MAN and a woman are facing 34 criminal charges after they alleged mistreated 16 animals.

Paul John Bougoure and Ashlee Gina Thackeray were each represented by their respective lawyers in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon.

The co-offenders were both charged with 33 counts of breaching duty of care to an animal and one count of unreasonable abandonment or release.

The charges stem from the pair's alleged failure to provide appropriate food, water, living conditions and vet treatments to the 11 dogs, two cats and three birds in their care, according to RSPCA prosecution officer Tracey Jackson.

Jordan Ahlstrand, who represented the complainant via phone yesterday, told the court the trial RSPCA vs Bougoure (scheduled for March 6) would most likely be a one-day matter, with defence lawyer Jun Pepito representing Mr Bougoure.

Mr Ahlstrand said his line of questioning would mainly be focused on determining whether or not Mr Bougoure was indeed in custody of the 16 victim animals or not.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos will be acting as legal counsel for the co-accused, Ms Thackeray, whose matter has been listed for a sentence on March 6.

RSPCA Rockhampton region inspector Clare Gordon told The Observer the alleged breaches in duty of care were realised on June 10, 2016 at the Calliope River Rest Area (a 48-hour camping ground).

As the RSPCA has a year to serve accused offenders, Mr Bougoure and Ms Thackeray were only charged at the end of 2016.

It is understood RSPCA will be seeking an order prohibiting the ownership of pets (if convicted) for two years.

Both matters have been adjourned for mention on February 28.

Bail was enlarged for both defendants.