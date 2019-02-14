Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A-three-year-old child was a passenger in a stolen car that crashed into a police vehicle when the driver tried to escape officers in Adelaide’s northwest.
A-three-year-old child was a passenger in a stolen car that crashed into a police vehicle when the driver tried to escape officers in Adelaide’s northwest.
Crime

Child, 3, passenger in stolen car pursuit

13th Feb 2019 8:39 AM

A-THREE-year-old child was a passenger in a stolen car that crashed into a police vehicle when the driver tried to escape officers in Adelaide's northwest overnight.

Patrols were shocked to find the small child in the vehicle after arresting a man and woman at Ferryden Park - just hours after the car was stolen from a home at Woodville Gardens.

A sighting of the Hyundai hatchback on Warren St, Ferryden Park, was reported to police just before 2am on Wednesday.

Police spotted the car a short time later on Byron St, Mansfield Park, but did not chase the car. Instead, the PolAir helicopter tracked its movements from the air.

It was followed from Kilkenny until it stopped at a unit complex on Stuart St, Ferryden Park.

The driver panicked when patrols surrounded the Hyundai and reversed into a police car.

The driver, an 18-year-old Mansfield Park man, was arrested with his passenger, a 28-year-old Mansfield Park woman.

The man was charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle, driving dangerously to escape a police pursuit, acts to endanger life and breach of bail. He will appear at Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The woman was charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle. She will face Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on April 8.

adelaide crime editors picks ferryden park pursuit

Top Stories

    Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    premium_icon Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    News Big things ahead for EarlyPrenuer program with three more schools joining.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    premium_icon 'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    News He's an unlikely evangelist and is speaking in Gladstone this week.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shutdown work to power up from next month

    premium_icon Shutdown work to power up from next month

    News Gladstone Industry Leadership Group's shutdown calendar released.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    News Gladstone beats out QUT Mackay to welcome pilot biorefinery.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM