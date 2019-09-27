Menu
FILE PICTURE: A man and child have been raced to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
News

Man and child critical after horror smash

by Nic Darveniza
27th Sep 2019 7:43 PM
A man and a child are fighting for life in hospital tonight after a "very serious" crash in Ipswich left them with life-threatening injuries.

The man and child were travelling along Ripley Road, Ripley at 5:19pm when they were involved in a crash between a sedan and a 4WD.

The child was transported in a critical condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

One man was transported in a critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A second man was transported in a stable condition to the PA with unspecified injuries.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services applied cutting equipment to free two people entrapped within their vehicle.

The final patient was freed after 40 minutes.

Ripley Road has been closed in both directions, a QPS spokesman said.

