Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
News

Man amputates own leg in horror accident

by Hannah Moore
29th Jun 2020 4:28 PM

A 51-year-old man accidentally amputated his own leg while cutting down a tree in Wilberforce, in NSW's Hawkesbury on Friday morning.

The man, who was working as an arborist at the time, had a length of rope wrapped around his leg, which got caught in a woodchipper, cutting off his limb.

Careflight's rapid response helicopter was called to the scene just before 11.30am, and crew were led to the man by NSW Police, who had managed to stem the man's bleeding.

He was put into an ambulance, where he received a blood and plasma transfusion, and taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

In a moment of ingenuity, paramedics were able to preserve the man's leg by stopping at a petrol station to purchase ice on the way to hospital.

editors picks nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smoke blanketing Yarwun from hazard reduction burn

        premium_icon Smoke blanketing Yarwun from hazard reduction burn

        News The smoke could remain in the area around Yarwun and nearby suburbs until tomorrow.

        NAMED: Winners of GPC scholarships revealed

        premium_icon NAMED: Winners of GPC scholarships revealed

        News Students are celebrating after receiving a university scholarship with the help of...

        All the action from Benaraby Dragway’s Come and Try Day

        premium_icon All the action from Benaraby Dragway’s Come and Try Day

        News “Everyone says they are keen to get the season back on track.”

        ‘Educational and fun’: Dam Open Day goes digital

        premium_icon ‘Educational and fun’: Dam Open Day goes digital

        News Central Queenslanders can find out all about one of the region’s most important...