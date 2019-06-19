Man accused of using food, money to lure young girls

Emma Novosel, Detective Senior Sergeant in charge of the child protection unit, Mackay Police.

Emma Novosel, Detective Senior Sergeant in charge of the child protection unit, Mackay Police.

UPDATE: POLICE are now searching for more possible victims of a man who allegedly lured teenaged girls to his Mackay home with the promise of gifts in return for sexual favours.

A 76 year old has been charged with indecent treatment of children under 16.

Mackay Child Protection and Investigation Unit detectives are encouraging anyone with information about this or other alleged victims to come forward.

Police said they had been informed the man was allegedly luring the girls to his address with money, phone credit and food.

Police identified and interviewed a 15-year-old girl and subsequently searched the man's South Mackay home.

Detective Senior Sergeant Emma Novosel said that during the search, police had seized a mobile phone and located numerous items that matched the teen's report.

"We believe there are further victims in the community," she said. "Young girls who attend the address ... and take up with this gentlemen.

"We're working hard to identify other victims, we understand they are out there. The victim we have spoken to has given us some information in relation to those victims.

"We'd encourage anyone who has information to contact Crime Stoppers or Policelink."

Phone Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

