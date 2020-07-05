Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wangetti beach in Far North Queensland. Picture: Brendan Radke
Wangetti beach in Far North Queensland. Picture: Brendan Radke
Crime

Man allegedly tried to rape woman after beach walk

by Thomas Chamberlin
5th Jul 2020 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN fled from a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her and tried to rape her on a beach in Far North Queensland yesterday.

Police said the man approached the woman, who was taking photos on the side of the Captain Cook Highway in Cairns, before she agreed to drive the man to his car.

The woman drove the man to his car and then agreed to walk with him on Wangetti Beach, police said.

"Police will allege, while on the beach, the man sexually assaulted the woman and attempted to rape her before she managed to flee from the beach," police said in a statement.

A 20-year-old Kowanyama man has been charged with assault with intent to rape.

He is expected to appear before the Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Saturday, July 4.

        ‘Done nothing’: Anger over Council inaction on rates

        premium_icon ‘Done nothing’: Anger over Council inaction on rates

        News SEVEN months after collecting 5,000 signatures regarding a rates freeze, Jo-Ann...

        Pirate treasure hunt hits Tannum beach

        premium_icon Pirate treasure hunt hits Tannum beach

        News Buried treasure was on the radar of almost 50 people who participated.

        Stingray barb through man’s foot

        premium_icon Stingray barb through man’s foot

        News Paramedics treat man for stingray attack