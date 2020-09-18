Man allegedly shot at in Rocky, arrested in Gladstone

Police respond to reports of shots fired in the Rockhampton CBD.

A BUNDABERG man who was allegedly allegedly involved in an altercation on a Rockhampton street last week was arrested at Stockland in Gladstone.

Kain William Hugh Evans, of Millbank, was arrested at Stockland Kin Kora at 1pm on Monday.

He was subsequently charged with 24 offences, including 14 counts of breaching bail.

Detective Sergeant Wayne Butcher told local radio that police would allege Evans had been “on a bit of a rampage up and down the coast.”

“We had a couple of police officers who weren’t working who called it in.

“He was successfully arrested at Stockland shopping centre without incident.”

The other charges the 26-year-old is facing were detailed in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

They are five counts of stealing, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of receiving tainted property, using a vehicle with a registration plate belonging to another vehicle and public nuisance.

Evans came to the attention of police on September 7, near McDonald’s Southside at Rockhampton, when members of the public reported shots had been fired and multiple police vehicles swarmed the area just after 3.30pm.

A bystander captured video footage of two men throwing punches on the eastbound lanes of Fitzroy St, between Murray St and George Lane.

“It was filmed by a lot of people a couple of males going hammer and tong with each other,” Det Sgt Butcher said.

Following the fight, a man and a woman were seen walking towards a parked blue car on George Lane.

Then a man was seen getting out of a dark coloured vehicle on Murray Street.

Police will allege a man “discharged the weapon down Fitzroy St towards the man and woman walking to their vehicle.”

The trio then fled the scene in the vehicles.

Multiple witnesses to the incident were interviewed at McDonalds Southside.

Another man was arrested just two days later by specialist police at the Puma service station on Thozet Road, North Rockhampton, about 2.40pm.

“A search warrant was carried out on the man’s vehicle where a loaded firearm was allegedly located,” police said in a statement.

“The 32-year-old Rockyview man has been charged with one count each of dangerous conduct with a weapon, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, unlawful possession of weapons, Authority required to possess explosives, failing to properly dispose of a syringe and three counts of evading police.”

A police media spokeswoman said Evans was not connected with the shooting incident, but was charged with public nuisance over the “scuffle.”

The spokeswoman said some of his charges related to a vehicle and number plates allegedly stolen in Brisbane and also the theft of fuel.

Following Evans’ arrest on Monday, he was refused bail at Gladstone police station and appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court the next day.

There he did not apply for bail.

His matters were adjourned to a Brisbane court on September 30.