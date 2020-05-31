Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services at the scene. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar
Emergency services at the scene. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar
Crime

Man allegedly holding accomplice hostage in police siege

by Shiloh Payne and Jo Glover
31st May 2020 10:17 AM

AN emergency situation has been declared and residents have been warned to stay in their homes as a siege unfolds in Brisbane's northside.

Police negotiators are at the scene, in Everton Hills, where it is alleged a man armed with a knife is holding a woman hostage. Police allege the two were accomplices in a break-in at the premises.

It is believed the pair are the only two inside the home.

Paramedics and police at Everton Hills. Picture: AC Visuals
Paramedics and police at Everton Hills. Picture: AC Visuals

It comes after officers were called to a home in Atrium Way around 3am. The emergency declaration was made around 6am.

Police earlier said it was "in relation to the break and enter of a private residence" and that the incident was contained to a home, with two people believed to be inside.

"Specialist police and negotiators are on scene and are talking with a man and a woman," police said in a statement.

"Residents are urged to remain in their homes."

Police later told The Courier-Mail they alleged the man was holding his female accomplice hostage.

The emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) was for the area around Atrium Way, bounded by South Pine Rd, Dawson Parade and Gallery Lane.

 

 

 

Originally published as Man allegedly holding accomplice hostage

More Stories

accomplace brisbane emergency declaration everton hills hostage qps

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s call for seat at the table now COAG is no more

        premium_icon Council’s call for seat at the table now COAG is no more

        News The Prime Minister confirmed it will be replaced with “a completely new system” built on what he said is the success of the operation of the National Cabinet.

        Local jobs lost as part of CQU recovery plan

        premium_icon Local jobs lost as part of CQU recovery plan

        News Final proposed actions include almost 100 job cuts across the organisation.

        Crews called to early morning house fire

        premium_icon Crews called to early morning house fire

        News It’s understood no one was inside the Barney Point home at the time.

        Prison release drinks put CQ man back in jail

        premium_icon Prison release drinks put CQ man back in jail

        Crime His lawyer told the court he was a ‘lovely guy until he’s on the grog’.