Man allegedly breaks into home to detain, sexually assault partner

A GLADSTONE man charged with allegedly detaining, suffocating and attempting to sexually assault his partner did not apply for bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

He was taken into police custody at the weekend.

The man will remain in custody on the deprivation of liberty and attempted sexual assault charges, as well as three counts of suffocation, three counts of assault, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, two counts of contravening a domestic violence order, and breaking into the woman's home.

He already had other alleged domestic violence offences before the court.

He will next appear in court on May 29.