Man allegedly beaten to death with gun after wild chase

Queensland Police investigating the death at The Promenade, Springfield Lakes. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

TWO men have been charged with murder following a road rage attack in Springfield Lakes where a man was beaten to death with a gun.

Police will allege the men, both aged 19, drove to a house at Springfield Lakes at 8.30pm Saturday where one forced his way inside.

After breaking in, the man allegedly confronted a 20-year-old woman who was known to him, punched her in the face and stole her phone.

They fled in a white utility.

Just after 10pm, a silver sedan began following the white utility along The Promenade. It is understood the sedan contained a father and son who were known to the young woman.

The two cars stopped on The Promenade and the men from the utility confronted the passenger of the sedan with a gun.

The passenger - the 49-year-old father - was hit in the head with the gun and collapsed in the street.

His 20-year-old son tried to help and was also assaulted.

The two young men fled in the white ute.

Paramedics arrived shortly after but the father was declared dead at the scene.

The two men were found just a street away at Atlantic Drive and were arrested by specialist police.

"All four men and the woman are known to each other," a police statement said.

Police today charged a 19-year-old Springfield Lakes man and a 19-year-old Molendinar man with murder, common assault, enter dwelling and robbery with violence.

They will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.