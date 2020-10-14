Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man allegedly bashed, vintage car damaged in roadside attack

by Grace Mason
14th Oct 2020 3:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are calling for witnesses after a bizarre roadside incident south of Innisfail where a man was allegedly assaulted and his vintage car smashed and damaged.

It is alleged a man driving his distinctive 1962 yellow Dodge Phoenix stopped at an intersection of the Bruce Highway and River Ave at Mighell to speak to a man he knew about 1.15pm last Friday.

The pedestrian, alleged to be a 36-year-old local man, grabbed the driver and threw him on the ground and threatened to assault him.

He then allegedly demanded the keys and when the driver refused he smashed the front windscreen, damaged the roof, bonnet and other panels and mirrors by kicking, punching and jumping up and down on the vehicle.

He was located by police a short distance away and taken to the Innisfail watch house before being charged with assault occasioning bodily hard, wilful damage and unlawful entry of vehicle.

The man was scheduled to appear in the Innisfail Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police have called for anyone who witnessed the damage being done to the vehicle or may have relevant dashcam footage to contact police and quote reference number QP2002099252.

Originally published as Man allegedly bashed, vintage car damaged in wild roadside attack

More Stories

assault crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ports Corp denies ‘shelving’ major industry report

        Premium Content Ports Corp denies ‘shelving’ major industry report

        News The report details massive amounts of Central Highlands export freight if relatively minor upgrades to the Dawson Highway were quickly funded.

        Gladstone man’s ‘silly decision’

        Premium Content Gladstone man’s ‘silly decision’

        Crime Johnathan Francis Lippitt fronted court this week.

        STEM challenge ‘stepping stone’ for future leaders

        Premium Content STEM challenge ‘stepping stone’ for future leaders

        News SCHOOLS IN FOCUS: Students in the Gladstone Region are being thrown in the deep end...

        Schools in focus: Bilo students explore tech of the future

        Premium Content Schools in focus: Bilo students explore tech of the future

        Education Biloela school students had a glimpse of what their futures might look like, with a...