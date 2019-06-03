Menu
UNCOMMON CRIME: Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson provides detail to a serious assault in New Auckland on Sunday.
Crime

Man allegedly assaulted with golf club, hammer

liana walker
by
3rd Jun 2019 5:37 PM | Updated: 5:45 PM
POLICE are searching for a man in his 30s and a silver Commodore after a serious assault in New Auckland on Sunday.

Police were called to a Wattle St address at 11.45am on Sunday where a 36-year-old man had allegedly been struck a number of times in the head and legs with a golf club and a hammer.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson said police believed the two men were friends.

Police are seeking anyone with knowledge of a silver Holden Commodore sedan that has a rear spoiler. They're also searching for a man of a similar age to the victim.

The victim is in a stable condition in Gladstone Hospital where Sgt Anderson said the injuries weren't as bad as first believed.

He said investigations to date did not suggest the incident was drug related.

"We're always keeping our minds open," he said.

Sgt Anderson said assaults such as these were uncommon in the Gladstone area.

"It's very concerning for police, we'll get this with all our resources."

Gladstone Observer

