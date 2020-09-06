Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics treated the Nanango man for significant arm, chest and facial injuries, before he was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. File Photo.
Paramedics treated the Nanango man for significant arm, chest and facial injuries, before he was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. File Photo.
News

Man airlifted to hospital after serious tractor incident

Holly Cormack
5th Sep 2020 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NANANGO man has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following a series tractor incident at his private property this morning.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman, paramedics were called to the property on Hicken Way at 8.45pm this morning.

The adult man was treated for significant arm, chest and facial injuries at the scene, before being transported to Nanango Hospital. He was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast a short while later.

More to come.

nanango crash tractor accident
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say: Does Gladstone need a new book store?

        Premium Content Have your say: Does Gladstone need a new book store?

        News A Gladstone man who started a poll about the potential for a book store in town said he was overwhelmed by the response.

        Turf Club facelift delights Gladstone MP

        Premium Content Turf Club facelift delights Gladstone MP

        News Works undertaken at the Gladstone Turf Club have pleased the Member for Gladstone...

        “Beyond proud”: Mum gushes over daughter’s sacrifice

        Premium Content “Beyond proud”: Mum gushes over daughter’s sacrifice

        News A seven-year-old Gladstone girl said she is donating her hair to a Variety...

        Biloela crash expected to cause traffic delays

        Premium Content Biloela crash expected to cause traffic delays

        News A two-vehicle crash in Biloela is expected to create traffic delays of up to half...