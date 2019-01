A MAN has been airlifted to Gladstone Hospital after a medical emergency.

A MAN has been airlifted to Gladstone Hospital after a medical emergency 82 miles east of Rockhampton.

At 8.35am, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was dispatched to what is believed to be Heron Island.

An on-board Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic treated him on the scene before being flown to Gladstone Hospital for further treatment.