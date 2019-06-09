Man airlifted to Brisbane after motocross crash

A MAN his 20s was transported to Gladstone Hospital before being transferred to Royal Brisbane Hospital following a motorbike accident at the Gladstone Show.

Critical Care Paramedics responded to initial unconfirmed reports of the rider falling from his bike after losing control on the landing of a jump on Friday night.

The rider suffered head and leg injuries, and was transferred in a critical condition.

The Gladstone Show Society confirmed the incident on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Hospital spokeswoman said the rider is still at the RBH in a critical but stable condition.