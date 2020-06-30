Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance crews attended to the man on scene.
Ambulance crews attended to the man on scene.
News

Man airlifted to Brisbane after fall from tree in CQ town

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Jun 2020 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE condition of a man, who fell three metres from a tree at Biloela and is recovering in Royal Brisbane Hospital, has improved overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics responded to reports a man in his 50s had fallen from a tree yesterday.

“We were called to Malakoff Street at Biloela at 12.28pm,” he said.

The spokesman said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

“The man was taken to Biloela Hospital by road ambulance in a critical condition suffering significant head injuries,” he said.

Doctors worked to stabilise the man before requesting he be airlifted to a Brisbane Hospital for further treatment.

A CQHHS spokeswoman said the man was airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital yesterday afternoon.

At 1.30pm today, June 30, a Royal Brisbane Hospital spokeswoman said the man remained in hospital.

“The patient is currently in a stable condition at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said she was unable to provide any further detail on the man’s injuries, treatment or his age.


Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Four reasons behind rugby league cancellation

        premium_icon BREAKING: Four reasons behind rugby league cancellation

        News Footy season is over following a decision from Rugby League Gladstone to cancel all seasons with immediate effect.

        Protective parent in court after going to daughter’s rescue

        premium_icon Protective parent in court after going to daughter’s rescue

        Crime The man was just trying to help his daughter out.

        Bike frenzy hits Gladstone as store sells 150+

        premium_icon Bike frenzy hits Gladstone as store sells 150+

        Business “We sold more than 150 bikes in six weeks and we’ve never been so busy before.”