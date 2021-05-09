Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue were detailed to attend a property in Comet to transport a man who fell five metres from machinery.
Rural

Man airlifted from rural property after machinery fall

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
9th May 2021 3:33 PM
RACQ Capricorn Rescue were tasked to attend a property about 40 kilometres southwest of Comet this morning.

A man in his 60s had been working on top of a piece of machinery when he slipped and fell about five metres and landed on concrete.

The Queensland Ambulance Service arrived on scene and initially treated the patient for suspected wrist and knee injuries, also taking precautions for possible head and spinal injuries.

On arrival, the Rescue 300 on-board medical team assessed the patients and stabilised him for transport in the helicopter back to Rockhampton Base Hospital where he will receive further scans and specialist care.

