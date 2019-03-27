Menu
A man in his 40s was flown to hospital after he fell down a steep gorge at Kondalilla falls yesterday afternoon. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Man airlifted from popular waterfall after 10m fall

Ashley Carter
by
27th Mar 2019 6:30 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM
A MAN in his 40s has been airlifted to hospital after he fell down a steep gorge at a popular Sunshine Coast waterfall yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Kondalilla Falls at Montville just before 4pm after the bushwalker fell about 10m down the gorge, a Queensland Ambulance representative said.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and a critical care doctor and flight paramedic were winched down to the man, who suffered leg, pelvic and head injuries.

A LifeFlight representative said he was treated at the scene and then flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

