CRASH: A semi trailer hauling a boat on the Bruce Hwy this morning crashed after going down an embankment
News

UPDATE: Man airlifted after truck rollover in region

Hannah Sbeghen
by
16th Aug 2018 10:23 AM

UPDATE | 12.02pm:  A MAN has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital with serious facial injuries after a truck rolled down an embankment south of Miriam Vale this morning. 

Queensland Police Service reported that traffic has cleared at the scene and are investigating the crash.

EARLIER | 10.23am: A RESCUE helicopter is airlifting a male driver after a truck rolled down an embankment about 30km south of Miriam Vale near Colosseum this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call at 9.27am for a crash on the Bruce Highway, 70km north of Gin Gin.

It is believed the vehicle was a semi-trailer carrying a boat. 

A spokesperson for QAS said the man was suffering a head injury and leg injury and needed to be airlifted to hospital.

Lifeflight is on scene as well Queensland Police Service who are diverting traffic.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Gladstone Observer

