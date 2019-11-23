Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was transported to hospital after a snake bite. (FILE PHOTO)
A man was transported to hospital after a snake bite. (FILE PHOTO)
News

Man airlifted after a serious snake bite

Michael Nolan
by
23rd Nov 2019 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN had his mates to thank for taking him to meet paramedics by the side of the Gore Highway after he was bit by a venomous snake late Friday night. 

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called to the Gore Highway at 8.42pm for a reported snake bite that occurred at an alternative location.

A man in his 50s was treated and transported under emergency lights and sirens to the Millmerran Health Service.

He was further airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital. 

A Queensland Ambulance service spokeswomen said the man was in a serious but stable condition when he arrived at hospital. 

lifeflight millmerran woods queensland ambulance service snake bite
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10+ locations struck by thieves

        premium_icon 10+ locations struck by thieves

        News A Kirkwood Rd business was among the list of properties hit by theft in the past week

        Apprentice numbers stabilising after major drop

        premium_icon Apprentice numbers stabilising after major drop

        News The number of apprentices and trainees in the region has dropped significantly and...

        Parish nears end of an era

        premium_icon Parish nears end of an era

        News As the Marist Fathers prepare to depart the parish, they have gathered to...

        'Exciting things': Community gets port update

        premium_icon 'Exciting things': Community gets port update

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation welcomed community members on Wednesday night.