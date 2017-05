A 58-year-old male was airlifted yesterday after a light machinery accident at Kroombit Tops National Park.

At about 1.15pm RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter arrived at the scene were two men were working in a paddock using a tractor.

The Monto man sustained a fractured right leg after becoming trapped between the tractor and a digging bucket machine.

He was airlifted by the rescue service helicopter in a stable condition and transported to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.