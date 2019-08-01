Menu
News

Man airlifted after cattle yard injury

Maddelin McCosker
by
1st Aug 2019 7:52 AM
A 21-year-old male was airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon after being kicked in the chest by a cow at a property west of Rockhampton.

Critical Care Paramedics and the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter were called to the property at Kunwarara, approximately 50km north-west of Rockhampton at 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The male had been doing cattle work in the yards when he was kicked in the chest, resulting in chest injuries.

 

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked at 3.00pm Wednesday afternoon to a property near Kunwarara, approximately 50km NW of Rockhampton.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked at 3.00pm Wednesday afternoon to a property near Kunwarara, approximately 50km NW of Rockhampton. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Reports from Queensland Ambulance confirm the man was suffering from chest pain and initial reports suggest he was having difficulty breathing.

He was treated at the scene for chest injuries by a Critical Care Paramedic and was airlifted by the Rescue 300 in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

