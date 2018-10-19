Man airlifted after boating incident at Agnes Water

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after the boat he was travelling on hit a reef at Agnes Water.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked about 10.30am following reports a 59-year-old suffered potential spinal injuries when the boat was hit by a wave.

The RACQ spokeswoman said the boat was travelling out near the reef when the impact from a wave caused the man to fall against a seat.

The tourist was transported to Rockhampton in a stable condition and in undergoing treatment.