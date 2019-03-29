Man acted like an 'animal' in 'vile' offending

A MAGISTRATE told a Gladstone man he "acted like an animal” in a spree of violent and "vile” offending across the region.

A MAGISTRATE told a Gladstone man he "acted like an animal" during a spree of violent and "vile" offending across the region.

Dale George Johnson pleaded guilty via video in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to 16 charges including; three counts of wilful damage to police property, three counts of stealing, trespass and three counts of obstruct police.

Johnson was on parole at the time for most of the offending, which occurred November 23-24.

Police were called when Johnson was seen at the Gladstone Square Woolworths trying to fight passing shoppers.

He later walked up to the Snap Fitness gym and offered to fight more people before police caught up with him.

Johnson ran to a nearby park.

Officers chased him and put him in apolice vehicle.

The worst of Johnson's offending occurred while he was in a police holding cell.

Johnson urinated and defecated on the cell floor.

He then picked up soiled toilet paper and threw it at the holding-cell camera.

Officers moved Johnson from the cell.

Johnson continued to urinate and spit while being held in custody.

On other occasions he threaten to kill police.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he had to resist treating Johnson like an animal.

"If I had it my way you would have had to clean up the mess you made," Mr Kinsella said.

"Your offending was vile and antisocial."

Johnson was sentenced to seven month's jail and is eligible to apply for parole.