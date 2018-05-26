Man accused of stealing Playstation to wear tracking device

WE KNOW WHERE YOU ARE: An ankle bracelet similar similar to the tracking device Bradley James Lawson will be wearing.

A 37-YEAR-OLD Gladstone man will have to wear a tracking device and do everything his mum says if he wants to avoid being taken into custody.

Bradley James Lawson was granted bail by acting magistrate Neil Lavaring yesterday at Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Mr Lawson is charged with robbery over an incident in October 2016 that saw him walk away from a young man's house carrying a Playstation.

Police allege he threatened the young man into giving up the gaming console, but Mr Lawson maintains it was handed over voluntarily.

Opposing bail, police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said he believed the case against Mr Lawson was strong.

Citing a court ruling that successful bail applications needed to be "somewhat special" if that was the case, he called on Mr Lavaring to keep Mr Lawson in custody, saying "there is nothing special about this case, your honour".

Mr Lawson's lawyer Jun Pepito said his client - who appeared via video link from Capricornia Correctional Centre after completing sentences for unrelated matters - intended to strongly contest the charge.

Mr Pepito said the case against his client was far from strong, and would be a matter of credibility rather than identity - a matter of "who a jury would believe".

He said the court should also take into account the date of the alleged occurrence, October 13 2016, and the fact his client was not charged until he was apprehended on another matter in November 2017.

"My client is vigorously disputing this on the basis that if this is serious, it took them over a year to charge," he said.

Mr Pepito also submitted a letter to the court from Mr Lawson's mother, which said "if he didn't do what she said, she would report him to police".

Mr Lavaring said he was not concerned Mr Lawson would be at risk of failing to appear, or even committing robberies - rather he was concerned Mr Lawson might be at risk of committing drug offences given he had allegedly told police he used meth every day.

But after Mr Lavaring indicated he was leaning towards granting bail regardless, Sgt Stevens changed tack and convinced Mr Lavaring to make a tracking device a condition of Mr Lawson's bail.

"If he is fitted with a tracking device he won't need to report because we'll know where he is at all times," Sgt Stevens said.

Mr Lawson agreed to wear the device and was granted bail, with the additional conditions he stay at his mother's and not contact the alleged victim or any witnesses.