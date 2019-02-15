Man accused of shooting camping mate 3 times in leg

A CAMPING trip at Coonarr beach has ended violently for a 23-year-old man, after he was allegedly shot three times in the leg by a mate.

A Queensland police spokeswoman told the NewsMail a shooting had taken place at about 8pm on February 8.

"The victim and a number of people were camping at the northern end of Coonarr beach," the spokeswoman said.

BAIL APPROVED: Joshua William John McLeod was granted bail after fronting Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with assault, possession of a weapon and unlawfully wounding another. contributed

"It looks like the victim and offender were known to each other and for whatever reason an argument began. The victim was shot in the leg three times."

Facing Magistrates Court in custody on Thursday, Joshua William John McLeod, charged with assaults occasioning bodily harm whilst armed, unlawfully possessing a weapon and unlawfully wounding another, made an application for bail to Magistrate Neil Lavaring.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said there was no reason for McLeod to remain in custody, as he'd handed himself in to police the day before and wasn't a "flight risk".

"It seems to be a technical allegation with the use of the weapon ... the circumstances of the fight are unclear," Mr Messenger said.

"This is purely conjecture ... there are no statements from witnesses.

"There is nothing to link my client to a firearm - the last person to shoot a gun in his family was his grandfather in World War II."

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said police were "concerned with firearms ... allegedly in your possession".

"It appears some weapons were stolen a number of weeks ago, and the allegation is you came into possession of those weapons, but there is no strong claim at this stage," Mr Lavaring said. "You took the victim to hospital and dropped him there allegedly."

McLeod was granted bail with conditions. He will face court again on April 11.