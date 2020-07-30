Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ON TRIAL: The 72-year-old man pleaded not guilty to two charges of indecently treating his stepdaughter. Picture: contributed
ON TRIAL: The 72-year-old man pleaded not guilty to two charges of indecently treating his stepdaughter. Picture: contributed
Crime

Man accused of sexually abusing stepdaughter

Jessica Paul
30th Jul 2020 6:20 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of sexually assaulting his young stepdaughter has pleaded not guilty.

The 72-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of indecently touched the girl on dates between May 1986 and January 1993, the Warwick District Court was told.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Muir said the alleged offending took place within the family's Southern Downs home while the man was one of the girl's primary carers.

The 72-year-old pleaded not guilty to two charges of the indecent treatment of a child under 12.

He appeared in court today dressed in a suit, and had a family member supporting him from the back of the courtroom.

The man's alleged victim was the first witness to testify in today's proceedings, and would be followed by her sister.

Her brother, mother, and a police officer are also expected to give evidence.

The trial will continue in Warwick District Court tomorrow.

More Stories

Show More
child sex abuse crime queensland crime sex abuse
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vegetation, equipment fire kept Gladstone firefighters busy

        premium_icon Vegetation, equipment fire kept Gladstone firefighters busy

        News GLADSTONE’S fireys were kept busy as crews were called to a vegetation fire and an equipment fire yesterday evening.

        Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Wednesday, July 29.

        LAST CHANCE: Final vote for Gladdy’s hottest tradie

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Final vote for Gladdy’s hottest tradie

        News The nominees are in! Cast your vote on Gladstone’s hottest tradie now.

        Drug driver caught twice in 30 days

        premium_icon Drug driver caught twice in 30 days

        Crime His lawyer said he hadn’t gone out to be a danger on the road.