Emergency services were called to a house on Ross Lane in Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg
Man accused of setting Lennox flat on fire with woman inside

Graham Broadhead
by
17th Jul 2019 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:27 PM
POLICE have charged a 29-year-old man following a fire that destroyed a granny flat at Lennox Head on Tuesday, July 16.

The man has been charged with a number of offences, including two counts of damaging a property by fire, along with damaging a property with intent to endanger a life, stalking and intimidation.

The charges also include using a carriage service to threaten to kill and using a carriage service to menace or harass.

Emergency services were called to the Ross Ln property at 6.50am on Tuesday after a 25-year-old woman woke to find the granny flat in flames.

After the fire was extinguished by the NSW Rural Fire Service, the woman noticed damage to her vehicle which was parked nearby.

At 9.40am, police went to a separate home on Ross Ln where they made the arrest, and took the man to Ballina Police Station where he was charged.

Police allege the man and the woman are known to each other.

The man was later refused bail and will appear at Ballina Local Court on Wednesday, July 24.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing.

ballina court fire lennox head northern rivers community police
Lismore Northern Star

