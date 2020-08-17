Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man accused of killing Gympie father-of-five to face court

Frances Klein
17th Aug 2020 8:17 AM | Updated: 9:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man accused of stabbing a father-of-five to death at a Gympie intersection on Father's Day last year is facing Gympie court today.

Alex Robert Smart, 27, is accused of murdering Tylor "TJ" Bell after an alleged brutal daylight stabbing at the intersection of the Gympie Highway and Monkland St on September 1 last year.

 

TRAGIC LOSS: Tylor Bell (pictured with partner Jess Hannaford and children Seth, Deacon, Ty, Zaiden and Lilas - not in order) was the victim of a horrific stabbing in Gympie on Father's Day.
TRAGIC LOSS: Tylor Bell (pictured with partner Jess Hannaford and children Seth, Deacon, Ty, Zaiden and Lilas - not in order) was the victim of a horrific stabbing in Gympie on Father's Day.

 

Mr Bell died from his injuries in Prince Charles Hospital on Sunday, September 8.

The Gympie man is also accused of possessing a knife in public on the same day as the alleged murder, and possessing a knife in public the day before, on August 31, as well as an explosives charge.

Mr Smart appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on June 25 when the matter was adjourned to today.

He remains in custody.

More Stories

gympie court gympie crimes gympie father justice murder accused
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, August 15-16

        Teen flown to hospital after Miriam Vale crash

        Premium Content Teen flown to hospital after Miriam Vale crash

        News A MALE in his late teens has been flown to hospital after a vehicle rollover near...

        ‘Just lazy’: Visiting fishermen dump carcasses in CQ town

        Premium Content ‘Just lazy’: Visiting fishermen dump carcasses in CQ town

        News Residents are calling for fishermen to clean up their act after piles of fish...

        $15 billion in tenders discussed for major CQ projects

        Premium Content $15 billion in tenders discussed for major CQ projects

        News Heavyweights from resources and construction industries came together online.