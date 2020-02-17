Menu
A man has been charged with indecent assault of two teenage girls after meeting them during a push bike ride. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

Man accused of indecent assault of two teens

Jodie Callcott
17th Feb 2020 9:49 AM
A MAN has been charged with indecent assault of two teenage girls after meeting them during a push bike ride.

Police allege the 18-year-old man met two teenage girls on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads about 8pm on Friday.

It is alleged the teens shared their social media details with the man before he touched one of the 14-year-old girls on the inner thigh.

The teen allegedly confronted the man about his behaviour and continued talking to him.

It is alleged he then touched the other girl but this time on the buttock.

She then confronted the man before they both returned home and told their mother and police.

Police arrested the man and he was charged with sexual touching without consent and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on March 2.

