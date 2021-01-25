Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Baby Hands generic
Baby Hands generic
News

Man accused of hurting two-month-old baby walks free

Aisling Brennan
24th Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Jan 2021 6:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The case against a man accused of injuring an eight-week-old baby in his care at Casino has been withdrawn.

The 23-year-old man was arrested in May 2019 after police were notified when a two-month-old boy presented at Lismore Base Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transferred to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The baby was later released, and alternate care arrangements were made.

The man, who is known to the boy, had pleaded not guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm at Lismore District Court in July last year.

He was set to go to trial this week in the Lismore District Court.

However, an Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions spokeswoman confirmed the case will no longer proceed.

"After evidentiary rulings by the court, no further proceedings direction was made in this matter," she said.

child abuse allegations director of public prosecutions grievous bodily harm charge lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Teen star comes out to fans

    Teen star comes out to fans
    • 25th Jan 2021 5:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The 10 Gladstone suburbs owing the most rates

        Premium Content REVEALED: The 10 Gladstone suburbs owing the most rates

        News One locality owes way more than the rest - a whopping figure close to $2.5 million.

        Major plan to establish Mackay and Gladstone hydrogen hubs

        Premium Content Major plan to establish Mackay and Gladstone hydrogen hubs

        Business They will be among four large scale hydrogen manufacturing and distribution hubs on...

        • 25th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Town of 1770 – COVID-19 delivers ‘paradise’ a bounty

        Premium Content Town of 1770 – COVID-19 delivers ‘paradise’ a bounty

        Travel “The town has become swamped with visitors who have now bothered to take the time...

        Man spiked by venomous fish in Gladstone region

        Premium Content Man spiked by venomous fish in Gladstone region

        News Paramedics were called to assist the victim on Sunday afternoon.