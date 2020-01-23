Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man accused of exploitative online chats faces court

Aisling Brennan
23rd Jan 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A NORTHERN Rivers man facing charges over child exploitation material is yet to enter any formal pleas.

Marc Dwayne Slade, 33, has remained in custody since his arrest at a Lismore business on November 6.

Police will allege Mr Slade engaged in online conversations with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, including conversations about sexually explicit acts.

But Mr Slade was allegedly speaking with detective from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Upon his arrest, Mr Slade was charged with using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16, using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, possessing child abuse material and failing to comply with reporting obligations.

Police also executed a search warrant at a home near Casino and seized electronic devices.

Magistrate Jeff Linden on Monday relisted Mr Slade's matter to return to Lismore Local Court on March 23 for a brief committal status.

More Stories

Show More
child abuse and sex crimes squad child exploitation editors picks lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOURISM PLEA: Businesses focus on global visitors

        premium_icon TOURISM PLEA: Businesses focus on global visitors

        News TOURISM businesses are encouraging international visitors to still holiday in the region amid global news coverage of Australia’s widespread bushfire disaster.

        CQUni unveils new Gladstone campus facilities

        premium_icon CQUni unveils new Gladstone campus facilities

        News A MASSIVE investment in new training facilities makes life much easier for...

        Gladstone Council heads for the cloud

        premium_icon Gladstone Council heads for the cloud

        News Gladstone Regional Council’s software will take a major leap forward after a...

        Government to act on sports grants

        premium_icon Government to act on sports grants

        News The office of Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd has confirmed the government will take...