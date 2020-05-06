Menu
A West Mackay man allegedly groomed a young child and raped her.
Crime

Cops accuse man of child rape and bestiality

Janessa Ekert
6th May 2020 10:46 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM
A MACKAY man is facing horrific police allegations of bestiality and child rape.

The man, in his 30s, appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court today via video link on a string of offences.

It is alleged within a 19-month time frame at West Mackay the man groomed a young child and raped her.

The child was aged under 12.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with making child exploitation material.

It is further alleged during the same time frame, between January 1, 2018 and August 1 last year, he had sex with a dog three times.

The man was initially granted bail on the making child exploitation charge but his freedom was later revoked and he has remained in custody.

It is alleged he possessed child exploitation material in September last year.

He has also since been charged with six counts of animal cruelty against a dog.

The man is now facing a total of 13 offences.

If convicted of bestiality, he could face up to seven years jail.

Under Queensland law the maximum penalty for rape is life.

For possessing or making child exploitation material it is 20 years, which is increased to 25 years if the act is committed using a hidden network or anonymising service.

The case was adjourned to a date next month for committal mention.

