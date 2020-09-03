Man accused of biting cop not to return to Gladstone

A Gladstone man accused of biting a police officer has been granted bail.

A GLADSTONE man accused of biting a police officer had his bail approved with strict conditions on Friday.

The 18-year-old has been charged with contravening a domestic violence order, obstructing police and serious assault of a police officer.

The bail was objected to by police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd who told the court the man accused of biting a police officer would serve imprisonment if found guilty of that type of offending.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said concerns raised by the prosecution could be ameliorated by granting the man bail to reside in a Brisbane address and ordering he have no contact with the prosecution’s witness.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he was concerned the man would spend too much time in custody in light of the charges.

“If he breaches bail he’ll be remanded,” Mr Manthey said.

“He’s not to visit Gladstone again.”

The man broke into tears as his bail was granted.

His matters were adjourned to October 20.

