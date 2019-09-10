Menu
Court - Arrest Roma St
Crime

Teacher accused of baiting neighbour’s dog

by Vanda Carson
10th Sep 2019 1:37 PM
A BRISBANE teacher has appeared in court charged with baiting his neighbour's dog.

Jonathan Mark Logan, 44, a teacher from Hawthorne, in Brisbane's east, born in South Africa, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today accused of baiting a neighbour's golden retriever dog using an anti-coagulant rat-poison between September last year and July 19 this year "with intent to injure".

He is also charged with "using a food container to hold poison", on August 18.

The dog, which lived on the same street, did not die from the alleged baiting using an anti-coagulant poison.

The charge of laying a bait or substance carries a maximum one year jail term, under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

He was charged on August 18 at Morningside Police station.

Police have earlier said outside court that the charges were not related to the recent baiting allegations at Newstead's Waterfront Park and the neighbouring New Farm dog park nor were they related to the recent spate of suspected copycat incidents on the southside.

Police earlier said security footage had led to Logan's arrest.

Logan's lawyer told the court she sought a three week adjournment until October 1, in order to take instructions from Logan.

