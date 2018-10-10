Man accused of attempted suffocation says it was 'cuddling'

A Gladstone man will contest allegations he tried to smother his partner with a pillow and try to convince a jury he was just "cuddling” her.

A GLADSTONE man will contest allegations he tried to smother his partner with a pillow and try to convince a jury he was just "cuddling" her.

The man, who cannot be named, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court to apply for bail after being arrested on July 29.

He is accused of several charges including attempting to suffocate, common assault, stealing and the contravention of a domestic violence order.

His lawyer Rio Ramos said the man wanted to go to trial.

Ms Ramos said her client was accused of using a pillow to try and suffocate the victim, but the woman was able to turn her head sideways to breathe.

She said her client was "prejudiced" by the amount of time he had already spent behind bars for offences he said he didn't commit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said the man told officers he was trying to cuddle the woman.

Sgt Gangemi said the man "clearly" told police he was at the house at the time of offending and "corroborates" with the victim's version of events.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he did not accept Ms Ramos' submission the man had spent too much time in custody.

He said if convicted he would be facing jail time of up to one year for the offences.

Ms Ramos said her client was charged 15 days after the alleged offending and by then the couple were on "speaking terms".

She said if the court was concerned her client would not appear if released on bail he would wear a GPS tracking device.

But Sgt Gangemi said the risk was that he could re-offend.

He noted the alleged offending breached a domestic violence order made two weeks prior.

"He was ordered not to go to her house," he said.

"This was just two weeks before these new offences."

Ms Ramos said if released on bail her client would "stay away" from Gladstone and live at Rockhampton.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella refused the bail application and ordered the man to stay behind bars until his next court date on October 23.