Man accused of child offences works with young people

A MAN charged in Coffs Harbour over alleged child exploitation has been granted bail with a bond of $50,000.



During the bail application in Coffs Harbour Local Court, the court heard Terrence Edward Laybutt from Grafton had no similar prior offences, but that his alleged offences were 'serious and calculating in nature.'

The court also heard that Laybutt, who was arrested yesterday at Park Beach, has been employed in a position where he was to be trusted with the younger generation.

The 63-year-old from Grafton did not enter a plea and was granted bail with a number of strict conditions including a night-time curfew.

Laybutt must also report twice daily to the Grafton Police Station and must not leave NSW.

He is not to attempt to communicate with any person under the age of 16 or visit any locations known to be frequented by children, or have an internet connection.

The man is due to appear next in Grafton Local Court on 23 March 2020 when he is expected to enter a plea.

In January 2020, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit began engaging online with the accused.

Police allege Laybutt believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in conversations about sexually-explicit acts he wished to perform on the child.

It will also be alleged that the man made arrangements to meet the child for sex.

Shortly after the arrest, a search warrant was executed at a home in Grafton, where detectives seized a computer, mobile phone and other electronic devices.

Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the CEIU into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.

Regular covert online investigations are conducted by the CEIU; and police in NSW work closely with their law-enforcement colleagues interstate and overseas.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.