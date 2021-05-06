Man accidentally taken into Sunshine Coast COVID ward

A Sunshine Coast man who was accidentally wheeled into the COVID ward at Sunshine Coast University Hospital has questioned how the mistake could have happened.

﻿The Wurtulla man, who wished to remain anonymous, was rushed to hospital in an ambulance on Friday, April 23.

After being taken for some tests, the man said an orderly was tasked with taking him to a bed.

He said the orderly wheeled him into ward 3b, a ward which has been used as a respiratory clinic to treat COVID-19 patients since early last year.

"We went through a series of doors (to get to the ward) and on pretty much every door we had to go through there was a sign saying 'under no circumstance is anyone to enter'," the man said.

The man said he was left on a trolley in front of the reception desk in the ward as the orderly "walked around every room looking for a nurse".

"A nurse came out and saw me there and said 'what the hell is he doing here? Get him out of here real quick'," he said.

The man was then taken to another ward and after a few days, while still staying on the ward, he said he decided to write a complaint to the hospital.

"I wrote an email and didn't hear anything for a day or so and then a GP doing morning rounds said 'look we got your email, we did muck up, we got our processes wrong and it shouldn't have happened'," he said.

The man said the doctor told him not to worry and that he had not been exposed to anything on the ward.

"It should never have happened in the first place," he said.

"They played it down."

A Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service spokesperson confirmed the man was taken into the reception area of the ward but was not at risk of being exposed to the virus.

"Our operational staff use an electronic tasking system and unfortunately a task was issued with the incorrect location for this patient," the spokesperson said.

"I can confirm the patient was transported from the emergency department to the reception area of a respiratory ward at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"This ward does care for COVID-19 patients in its pandemic pod which is a secure area away from the administration desk.

"We understand this incident may have been distressing for the patient and we apologise for any concern caused."

The spokesperson said the director of general medicine had spoken to the man involved and discussed his concerns.

"We have taken steps to ensure this error does not reoccur."