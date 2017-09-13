Man accepts Facebook request thinking it's his daughter...

A GLADSTONE man who accepted a friend request on Facebook thinking it was his daughter's profile had no idea he was being tricked by his ex-partner.

A GLADSTONE man who accepted a friend request on Facebook thinking it was his daughter's profile had no idea he was being tricked by his ex-partner.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty at Gladstone Magistrates Court to one breach of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending occurred between May 1 and August 12, in a string of messages on Facebook between the man and his ex-partner, the aggrieved.

The protection order banned the pair from having any contact, including over social media.

The court heard the man had also taken out an order against the aggrieved.

The messages were found on the man's phone after he attended the police station on August 5.

He told police he was unaware at first that he was talking to the aggrieved, but when he found out, he got angry.

He said she had taken the kids they shared together away from him, causing an ongoing feud.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client received a friend request on Facebook under the name of his daughter, so he accepted in the hope of being able to talk to her.

He soon realised that it wasn't his daughter at all, but in fact his ex-partner who had made the fake account, Ms Townsend said.

She said while her client should have stopped messaging the Facebook account once he realised it was the aggrieved, the bickering between them in the conversation was back and forth and both were breaching their orders.

"There was no physical violence," she said.

"But there is a lot of animosity between the pair and their families over the children.

"There is an ongoing court case over the matter of custody of the children; my client is hoping to receive custody and move from the town to put all of this behind him.

"He just wants to escape it all."

Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a $300 fine for the breach and recorded a conviction.