Man abuses son’s ex-girlfriend over dog

A Gladstone man took matters into his own hands when he abused his son’s ex-girlfriend over two dogs.

Shay Halligan, 48, pleaded guilty to public nuisance, trespass and wilful damage in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14.

The court was told the victim had dropped two dogs off at Halligan’s house where her recent ex-partner was residing.

She told police she’d left the dogs in the front yard unrestrained.

She said when she returned home Halligan was carrying a cricket bat and approached her car yelling.

He called her “a stupid pig” and told her “you shouldn’t sleep tonight”.

He told her “you’re lucky you’re a girl or I’ll f---ing cave your head in”.

The victim discovered Halligan had put a hose into her house through a window which had flooded the room.

When police located Halligan he made full admissions and said he was enraged that the victim had just dumped the dogs.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland echoed his statement and said the victim had just dropped the dogs off at the street.

“It wasn’t his intention to cause her harm at all,” Ms Wierland said.

She said he was remorseful for his actions.

Halligan was fined $300 for each charge.

