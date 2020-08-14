Man abuses pregnant woman, threatens to burn home

A GLADSTONE man who abused his pregnant partner, later that month threatened to burn down a Centrelink security guard’s home.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates court on Wednesday to multiple charges including contravening a domestic violence order, public nuisance and enter premises to commit an indictable offence.

A statement of facts outlined a series of offences on multiple dates.

On March 1 police were called to a Clinton address in relation to a disturbance.

There they saw pieces of broken wood on the floor of the lounge room.

When police announced their presence the defendant stated “you don’t have a warrant, get the f--- out of my house” before the situation escalated into a wrestle where the defendant was eventually hand cuffed.

The domestic violence victim was pregnant at the time but she did not give a statement.

A witness said they heard a man yelling abuse and swearing at the victim before they heard smashing noises and the sound of property being broken.

On March 9 police were called to the Gladstone Centrelink office where a witness said the defendant had entered the office and abused one of the staff members.

The defendant was approached by a security officer who the defendant called a “f---ing c---” before threatening to burn down his home.

Police located the defendant on Glenlyon St.

On April 14, police were called to Gladstone Hospital.

Hospital staff told police they had seen the defendant there with the mother of a new-born baby, despite him having a no-contact domestic violence order against him.

The defendant was intercepted on the Dawson Highway where he denied being at the hospital but said he was the father of the baby.

Police noted the domestic violence order had been in place for more than nine months and struggled to understand how the defendant could have conceived the child without breaching no contact conditions.

On July 18 police were called to a Tannum Sands address at 6.45pm in relation to a disturbance with an armed person.

On arrival police saw two men and a woman fighting on the ground outside the property. Police separated them and restrained the defendant.

A witness said the defendant and the victim had arrived at the house and started drinking before getting into an argument which escalated into a physical fight.

Police spoke to the victim who said the defendant had picked up a piece of wood to swing.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had accepted responsibility for the charges.

Mr Pepito said the man had hoped to join the defence force but had been refused because of his history.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey described the man’s offending as “unacceptable conduct”.

The man was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment with a parole release date of September 11.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.