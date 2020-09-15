Man abuses partner over alleged cheating

The man started becoming abusive and aggressive towards the victim over past infidelities.

A GLADSTONE man who abused his partner over her alleged cheating in front of their children, told a court he was going through relationship problems at the time.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravening a domestic violence order, obstructing police and breach of bail.

The man is subject to a domestic violence order to be of good behaviour towards his partner and to not commit domestic violence in front of their children.

On July 25, the family was visiting a Norman Garden’s address for a social event where the couple began drinking.

The man told a witness he could show pictures the victim had sent of her private areas, and when the victim tried to walk away the man told her “you’re not going anywhere.”

During the incident which ran over several hours, one child left the house and sat out the front, while the other was in a nearby room crying.

Police were called at 7.15pm and spoke to a witness who said the couple was arguing but it was under control.

Police could hear a man yelling and banging inside the house.

Officers tried to separate the man and the woman,, however the man objected and followed her throughout the house, at one point pushing past police still yelling at the woman.

He was arrested and released on bail with the condition he was only to attend the Norman Gardens address to pick up his car in police company, however the man did not wait and went to the residence at 2am the next day to pick up the car himself.

When questioned he told police he “didn’t want to wait.”

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had spent some time in a mental health facility and planned to continue with their assistance.

He said the man had been going through relationship problems at the time and became aggressive when he was drinking.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey described the offending as “quite disgusting” towards the victim.

“It’s uncalled for,” Mr Manthey said.

“These orders are there for a reason.”

The man was sentenced to 18 months’ probation with convictions recorded.

