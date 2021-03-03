Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man abuses hospital staff over four-hour waiting time

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
3rd Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young removalist caused a scene at Gladstone Hospital after he was told he may have to wait up to four hours to be seen.

Police were called to the hospital emergency department on January 1 at 11.40pm.

They spoke to staff who said Aaron Jacob Raward had attended and was told he might have to wait up to four hours.

On the way out, Raward abused staff before spitting on the window – all which he admitted to police.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to conduct causing public nuisance.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Raward had just undergone a recent jaw surgery and while playing with his two-year-old niece she had headbutted his jaw which was why he went to the ED.

Mr Pepito said when Raward was asked to wait he said “I’ve had enough of this.”

When asked, Raward told the court he’d spent six hours in the watchhouse.

He was fined $400 and spared a conviction.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone public nuisance
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman more than double the limit the next morning

        Premium Content Woman more than double the limit the next morning

        Crime The woman had a strong smell of liquor and glassy eyes.

        Where mobile phone services could be disrupted in CQ

        Premium Content Where mobile phone services could be disrupted in CQ

        News Upgrades to the mobile phone network could impact thousands of customers in the...

        Owners ‘gobsmacked’ as CQ park wins big at tourism awards

        Premium Content Owners ‘gobsmacked’ as CQ park wins big at tourism awards

        Travel “We thought maybe we would have won the bronze award but yeah we’re completely...

        Global mining giant chairman steps down from board

        Premium Content Global mining giant chairman steps down from board

        News The announcement follows the former CEO stepping down and the axing of senior...