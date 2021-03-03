Man abuses hospital staff over four-hour waiting time

A young removalist caused a scene at Gladstone Hospital after he was told he may have to wait up to four hours to be seen.

Police were called to the hospital emergency department on January 1 at 11.40pm.

They spoke to staff who said Aaron Jacob Raward had attended and was told he might have to wait up to four hours.

On the way out, Raward abused staff before spitting on the window – all which he admitted to police.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to conduct causing public nuisance.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Raward had just undergone a recent jaw surgery and while playing with his two-year-old niece she had headbutted his jaw which was why he went to the ED.

Mr Pepito said when Raward was asked to wait he said “I’ve had enough of this.”

When asked, Raward told the court he’d spent six hours in the watchhouse.

He was fined $400 and spared a conviction.

