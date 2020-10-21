Menu
A Gladstone man pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order.
Man abused partner over not coming to bed

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
21st Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man abused his partner calling her a “lying c---” when she fell asleep in her son’s room instead of coming to bed.

The 30-year-old, who cannot be named by law, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to breaching a domestic violence order and failing to appear.

The court was told that on July 27, between 9 and 10am, the man and his victim were involved in an argument where the man called her a “sl--” a “b--- dog” and a “compulsive lying c---”.

When police arrived they saw the victim leaving with a handful of personal items.

The court was told the woman had fallen asleep in her son’s room instead of going to her partner’s room.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

The man admitted to calling her names and said he believed he was acting according to her actions, but conceded he was not of good behaviour, breaching the order.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said there was verbal abuse on both sides of the argument and at the time her client’s relationship was breaking down.

She said the man felt like the woman wasn’t mothering the child to an appropriate level, however the relationship had since ended.

The man was convicted and fined $700.

